Alex Bregman & wife Reagan steal the spotlight at golf-themed party ft. Red Sox legends 

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan joined fellow stars and celebrities in Fort Myers, Florida, for the annual FSG Partners Weekend. It is a star-studded event hosted by Fenway Sports Group at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox's Spring Training home.

Bregman joined the Red Sox in the offseason on a three-year, $120 million deal. And he is already making his presence felt with the Red Sox community.

This year’s celebration featured a golf-themed party under the lights, bringing together Red Sox legends, current players, team partners and special guests for an unforgettable night.

The couple stole the limelight with their impressive outfits. Reagan sported a classic golf visor, while Alex kept it casual yet stylish in a red golf polo and black cap. They were snapped in an Instagram post from Linda Pizzuti Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe and a proud partner of the Red Sox.

"My first partners weekend was 16 years ago, and it has been a joy to see how this special community has grown and become more connected over the years, making this such a fun and special annual reunion for us all. Thanks to the remarkable @fenwaysports team for building this great community," Pizzuti wrote in the caption.

Alex Bregman and Reagan ready to embark on a new chapter

There's a lot of transition going on in Alex Bregman's household. His wife Reagan is currently pregnant with their second son. Moreover, after spending nine years with the Houston Astros, which included two World Series titles, the duo is headed to Boston this offseason.

Reagan recently shared a series of photos on Instagram where she can be seen engaging in different activities with her family.

From going to the ballpark, watching Red Sox Spring Training games, flaunting her baby bump in front of the mirror and playing alongside their two-year-old toddler Knox, the couple seemed to have had a busy but fun-filled week.

"A whirlwind of a week. Very excited for this next chapter," she wrote in the caption.

Bregman also made his presence felt at the ongoing Spring Training games in Florida. He homered in his first Spring game for Boston. Fans will hope to see more of that as the regular season rolls on.

