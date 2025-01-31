"Alex Bregman will have to fire Scott Boras"; "Crazy to not accept that" - Fans annoyed by 3B delaying contract extension with Astros

With spring training quickly approaching, Alex Bregman still does not have a contract for the 2025 season. His contract with the Houston Astros expired following the 2024 season, and it has not been an ideal winter for him.

Teams have not been willing to match the $30 million AAV Bregman is looking for. Houston recently made him an offer just under that AAV, but the slugger is still holding out.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to team insider Michael Schwab, that is the deal Bregman will have to accept if he wants to return to with the Astros. They seem to be standing firm on this as their last effort.

Houston is just $4 million under Bregman and his agent Scott Boras' requested AAV. Fans are flabbergasted that the slugger will not budge as they believe this offer is about as good as it is going to get.

"He'd have to fire Boras to accept it. No way he lets him sign that deal" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Crazy to not accept that" said another.

Expand Tweet

"Accept it or don't - It really is a fair offer" said another.

Fans are starting to grow tired of these negotiations. It has been the talk of the offseason in Houston and they just want him to make a decision.

"He's getting his ego hurt. Move on. I love Breggy but move on" said another.

"I don't think he wants to come back to Houston IMO" said another.

"If he wanted to stay in Houston he would have already signed" said another.

Alex Bregman has another six-year offer on the table, per insider

Houston Astros - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

The Astros are not the only team interested in signing Alex Bregman. The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have come out as the biggest threat to steal the slugger away so far.

However, another team has come out of the blue with their interest in signing Bregman. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly made a six-year offer to two-time All-Star, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

If this is correct, Bregman could certainly head up north. Boston has not put together a contract over four years, so it looks like it could come down to Houston, Detroit, and Toronto.

This would be a major surprise and a huge victory for Toronto. They have spent the last few offseasons missing out on big-time free agents. Signing Bregman would light a fire underneath this fanbase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback