  Alex Cora drops bombshell on third baseman amid Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers position controversy

Alex Cora drops bombshell on third baseman amid Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers position controversy

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 22, 2025 21:12 GMT
Alex Cora drops bombshell on third baseman amid Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers position controversy
Alex Cora drops bombshell on third baseman amid Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers position controversy

The Boston Red Sox have been shrouded in controversy since their latest signing, Alex Bregman. The signing has put a logjam at the third base position and veteran slugger Rafal Devers has been vocal.

He does not plan on moving on from third base. He feels that 3B is his position with some of his teammates like Triston Casas having his back on the matter.

However, that decision is not his to make. Manager Alex Cora revealed that Bregman would be at third base on Sunday when Boston takes on the Toronto Blue Jays.

This will be the first time fans will be able to see Bregman on the field in his new uniform. It will certainly be an odd look after spending nine years sporting navy blue and orange.

Boston must carefully navigate the Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers drama

MLB Winter Meetings - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)
MLB Winter Meetings - Alex Cora (Photo via IMAGN)

Rafael Devers made headlines earlier in the week when he stated his refusal to move from third base to accommodate Alex Bregman. He does not want to become the team's designated hitter, he wants to stick at third base.

Cora and the front office could make this work, sliding Bregman to second base and keeping Devers at third. However, it might not be the best move for the club going forward.

Bregman is coming off a season where he was awarded the Gold Glove for the American League. Devers on the other hand, is coming off a year where he struggled at times at the hot corner.

The Red Sox must figure out what their game plan is going into the 2025 season and fast. This is a tricky situation to navigate as they do not want to frustrate their veteran leader. However, they must do what is best for the team.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
