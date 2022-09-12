"Alex and I are so disappointed!!" - Jennifer Lopez's dream of co-owning a Major League Baseball team with then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez got shattered in 2020

Singer Jennifer Lopez was close to owning a Major League Baseball team with former beau and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez back in 2020.

Lopez and Rodriguez put in $300 million of their own money for a total bid of $1.7 billion to buy the New York Mets. However, they were forced to withdraw after learning that American billionaire Steve Cohen's bid was at least $100 million higher. The 53-year-old performer later expressed her disappointment on Instagram, saying:

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard-earned money. We still haven’t given up!!”

The duo led a group of investors including Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, and NFL star DeMarco Murray in a bid to buy the Mets. In 2019, Cohen unsuccessfully placed a bid to acquire the team for about $2.6 billion, but bought the Mets from previous owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz a year later.

Rodriguez is the co-minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA after his failed bid for the New York Mets.

Rodriguez also revealed that he had no regrets about losing to Cohen and believed that the two shared a similar blueprint for the team. After losing out on buying the Mets, Rodriguez teamed up with Marc Lore to buy the NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion in 2021.

Alex Rodriguez alleges 'fixed' sale of New York Mets to Steve Cohen during franchise's 2020 sale

Alex Rodriguez revealed that he had planned structural changes for the Mets before Cohen swooped in to purchase the franchise. However, according to a close source, A-Rod was frustrated by the supposed information leak to Cohen. The source was quoted saying:

"They took the bids and showed them to Cohen."

Rodriguez also revealed he had plans on keeping Buck Showalter, David Cone, and Al Leiter as part of the team. After losing out, Rodriguez was rumored to be interested in buying the Miami Marlins, but it never materialized.

Alex Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in Major League Baseball and was a 14-time All-Star during his time with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and the Yankees. He was also a World Series champion in 2009, 1996 batting champion and three-time American League MVP.

