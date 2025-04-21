Alex Rodriguez beams with pride after daughter Natasha shines on stage

Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, is a theater major at the University of Michigan, and he has made some trips to Ann Arbor to see her. On Sunday, Natasha Rodriguez shared some clips of her acting career on Instagram.
Alex Rodriguez is back to work with MLB on Fox, which keeps him away from watching his daughter perform. However, his daughter provided an update on Instagram and added a caption to add some context.
"We sunk a ship!!! So grateful to have brought Madame Aubert to life while singing Maury Yeston’s brilliant brain-child of a score in very pretty dresses!!! in the power center!!! Sail on!!!" She captioned the post.
Natasha starred in a role from the "Titanic" as that famous ship can be seen in the photos.
While Alex Rodriguez did not feature in his daughter's most recent post, he ensured he commented. The former MLB All-Star dropped a simple comment of three red hearts to show how much he is beaming with pride for his daughter.
Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis share two daughters, but they have been separated since 2008. Daughters Natasha and Ella have enjoyed Rodriguez and Scurtis' co-parenting as each plays a prominent role in their lives.
Alex Rodriguez drops artistic comment as daughter Natasha paints in video
Alex Rodriguez has become more active on social media over the last few years and usually interacts with a family member. On Apr. 6, Natasha posted a video of her doing some painting, and that also drew a response from her father.
"🎨💐🌞🌸🌷" she captioned her post.
In the video, Alex Rodriguez's daughter did a quick painting demonstration, while words were also shared in the video:
"This is your sign ... to take yourself on a date."
ARod was one of the first to comment on the post.
"Artist vibes in the 80s❤️," he wrote,
Alex Rodriguez is also in a high-profile relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness trainer who works with famous clients. Rodriguez credits Cordeiro for getting him back in shape and improving his mental health.