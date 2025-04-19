Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro leads the way in empowering women through strength & sweat

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has not limited her opinions on fitness and wellness. She has spoken out in support of women, asking them to be independent and ambitious on more than one occasion.
On Friday, Cordeiro could be seen leading a vibrant group of women through what can only be described as a session fueled by empowerment. The image shows Cordeiro front and center, flexing with pride among a group of strong, smiling women inside her fitness space, JacFit.
In the backdrop of the post were the motivational beats of Joe Budden’s “Pump It.” Each woman in the photo reflects not only physical power but also the emotional support they draw from one another. The #womensupportingwomen hashtag was used, giving a clear message: It’s about building a tribe of empowered women who lift each other up, literally and figuratively.
Last month, Cordeiro hosted the second annual "Women Supporting Women" Charity Summit. The event happened on March 6 at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario and raised over $40,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor-Essex.
Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jaclyn Cordeiro's celebration on International Women's Day with daughters
Apart from being the girlfriend of New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro is also a proud mother of two. She shares two daughters with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro: Bella and Savannah.
On March 8, for the occasion of International Women's Day, Cordeiro posted a warm clip in which she can be seen teaching her two daughters inside the gym. Cordeiro's daughters got themselves into action and used several gym apparatus to work out under the guidance of their mother.
Cordeiro posted the video on social media and wrote:
"Celebrating the strength and spirit of womanhood on International Women’s Day with my daughters. Together, we lift each other higher."
Under the comments section of the post, Alex Rodriguez dropped a sweet 2-word reaction:
"Love. Goals. ❤️"
Cordeiro replied back:
"@arod 🙏🏻❤️"
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been dating since late 2022, after they were first spotted taking a stroll in Beverly Hills, California. Their relationship upside after Rodriguez shared photos where Cordeiro could be seen posing alongside his two daughters: Natasha and Ella.
Ever since, the two have been moving strongly while having respect for each other's professions.