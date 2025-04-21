Alex Rodriguez looks back at impressive feat achieved during Yankees' loss to Red Sox

Having joined the New York Yankees in February of 2004, Alex Rodriguez went on to enjoy an extremely successful twelve seasons in the Bronx. Earning himself seven All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, three Silver Slugger awards and a World Series title, it's safe to say that A-Rod's quality performances on the field very much reflected in his trophy cabinet.

Ad

On Sunday, Rodriguez took to Instagram to look back at an impressive feat he achieved during the 2007 season. Hitting two home runs in a 7-6 defeat against bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park, Rodriguez made history, becoming only the second player ever to hit twelve or more home runs in the first fifteen games of the season.

A-Rod shared a still from the game on his stories with the caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On this day in 2007, Alex Rodriguez becomes the second player to hit twelve home runs in the first fifteen games at the start of the season when he goes deep twice in the Yankees' 7-6 loss to Boston at Fenway Park."

Screenshots of Rodriguez's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod IG Stories)

The season eventually turned out to be extremely successful from an individual standpoint, as Rodriguez went on to win the AL MVP award. From a collective standpoint, however, it was a year to forget for the Yankees, as the Red Sox beat them to the AL East title, before going on to win the World Series.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez claims up-and-coming baseball players must focus on their 'fundamentals' more

Regarded by many as one of the best big league players of all time, it is safe to say there are few that can trump Alex Rodriguez when it comes to knowledge about the sport of baseball.

On Thursday, April 17, Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a video, offering his opinion on the 'problem' with modern baseball players. Though he commended their fitness levels, which are at an all-time high for the sport, Rodriguez claimed the 'fundamentals' were slightly lacking.

Ad

"One word: Fundamentals. Just my two cents. #baseballcoaching"oRodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Having hung his boots halfway through the 2016 season, Rodriguez is now putting his knowledge to good use as an analyst for FOX Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More