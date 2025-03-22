Alex Rodriguez drops 1-word reaction following his baseball tips in Shohei Ohtani's country

Alex Rodriguez was in Japan earlier this week, probably to watch the Tokyo Series action unfold between the LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers won both games as MLB recorded sold-out shows on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ad

Ahead of the Tokyo Series, A-Rod took time to visit the US Embassy and talk about the impact of Japanese players in baseball. Four days later, the former Yankees icon reacted to his visit:

"Thanks @usembassytokyo."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

While in Japan, A-Rod took questions and shed light on baseball talent and tips, sharing his thoughts on the keys to success:

Ad

Trending

"Your education, your knowledge, your experiences are all very, very important," A-Rod said in the video. "But if you can't communicate and articulate what's in your brain, then you have zero.

"The harder you work, and the more you work on your fundamentals, the more you believe in doing the right things, then criticism will be muted a little bit. I worked on my fundamentals every single day, 7 days a week, 365, 24-7, while my competition rested."

Ad

Ad

Alex Rodriguez compares Shohei Ohtani to other sports greats

For Alex Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani has done great service to bring both the US and Japan together. Ohtani's magnetic presence has not only attracted viewers in the US but has also added another craze for MLB in Japan as well. The three-time MVP is one of the best players in the league right now and after signing a gigantic deal with the Dodgers, his accolades cabinet will run full one day.

Ad

Talking about the Dodgers superstar, A-Rod compared him to the likes of Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and Babe Ruth:

"I think if you think about Shohei Ohtani, he is simply the most unique player to ever play Major League Baseball," Rodriguez said (1:33 onwards). "To think of a guy that, you know, is 6'4", is the fastest guy on the field, he's the biggest, he throws the fastest, and can hit it the longest. In the 1920s, what Babe Ruth did for the Yankees and baseball in America was historic. What Muhammad Ali did for boxing was historic.

Ad

"What Shohei Ohtani has done is more than historic because it brings two countries in the world together. If you think about it, when Michael Jordan was at his height in the mid-'90s, it elevated the NBA and the United States to a level we had never seen before. I think the same is true for Shohei Ohtani."

Ad

According to Rodriguez, it's because of Ohtani's talents that has led major league teams to invest heavily in their scouting for Japanese talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback