Alex Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction to Yankees game while kicking back at his luxurious Minnesota estate

Former New York Yankees superstar and current MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez took some time to relax while catching up on his favorite team. With the MLB regular season now onging and the NBA season approaching the playoffs, Rodriguez finds himself divided between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Yankees.

A-Rod is in Minnesota and often attends Timberwolves games at Target Center, the latest of which came on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. When he's not watching basketball action, the former MLB icon is in his luxurious Minnesota estate and enjoying Yankees games.

On Sunday, the former Yankees infielder shared a glimpse of his day on social media, posting a cozy scene featuring a crackling fireplace and a Yankees game on TV. He dropped a three-word caption to capture the mood:

"Cozy day in"

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

The game Alex Rodriguez was watching was Game 3 between the Yankees and the Brewers. Continuing from their slugfest in Game 2, where they scored 20 runs, the Yankees hitters were once again full throttle when it came to scoring as they won the game 12-3.

Major contributions came from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered twice and drove in five runs, while Ben Rice and Aaron Judge homered once in the win.

Alex Rodriguez reveals surprise World Series prediction, and it's not the Yankees

The Yankees snapped their World Series appearance drought since 2009 after winning the ALCS last season. However, they couldn't finish off well, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

This year's AL East field has become extremely competitive, with the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays tying loose ends. When asked who could be the contender for the World Series in 2025, Alex Rodriguez surprised many by picking the Baltimore Orioles over the Yankees and the Red Sox.

“The one thing I will not sleep on is the Baltimore Orioles,” Rodriguez said.

“The Baltimore Orioles I think can win 100 games. In many ways, everyone is talking about the Yankees and the Red Sox, but I think the Orioles have a chance to be the head of the class in the American League.”

The Orioles have grown into serious postseason contenders, marking a triple-digit win total in 2023 and following up with a 91-win season last year. As such, the young talent there is on the rise, which makes A-Rod bullish about the team's prospects.

“I’m a big, big believer in continuity,” he said. “So, they’re a young team, think about them like they’re almost like juniors or seniors in college now, but they’ve come together.

"Freshman year, they came out and made a big splash. Sophomore year is always the toughest, plus they had a tough injury with their closer. I think this year they have new ownership, they have good mojo, they have continuity.”

It remains to be seen whether it's the Orioles who eventually represent the AL in the 2025 World Series.

