Alex Rodriguez & girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro bring power couple glam to courtside at Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoyed game 1 of NBA playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night. The duo watched the thrilling contest from the courtside seats and were also joined by Cordeiro's younger daughter, Savanah.

The Wolves won the game 117-95 and took a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series. A-Rod and Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrated the team's victory by congratulating the players as they left the court for the away team's locker room through the players' tunnell.

Rodriguez owns a minority stake in the Timberwolves and the Lynx in the WNBA. Post-game 1 victory on Saturday, Rodriguez shared some images from the joyous night on his social media story.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story

A-Rod had initially purchased a 20% stake in the NBA and WNBA team alongside his business partner Marc Lore in May 2021. This was followed by another 20% purchase in December 2022.

Now the duo are set to mandate 100% ownership of the teams as their group won the legal dispute and arbitration case against team's current owner, Glen Taylor. Taylor is set to sell the team to the group including Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore for a valuation of $1.5 billion which was negotiated in 2021.

Rodriguez has been dating the Canadian fitness model/trainer, Jaclyn Cordeiro since 2022. Although, the duo kept their dating rumors under the radar for some time, it was brought out in public after A-Rod shared a happy family image with Cordeiro and both his daughters in Dec. 2022.

Earlier this month, Jaclyn Cordeiro and A-Rod had watched an NBA regular season game between the Timberwolves and the Sixers in Philadelphia. Before that the duo enjoyed the Big East conference finals game at MSG, New York in March.

Alex Rodriguez met with the Timberwolves' players and coaching staff at their training facility

Ahead of the game 1 of the Round 1 NBA playoffs between the Timberwolves and the Lakers, Alex Rodriguez met with the Wolves' players and coaching staff to boost their morale and energize them. He shared some images from the training facility on social media.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Game 2 of the playoffs will be played on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena before the series shifts to Target Center for games 3 and 4.

