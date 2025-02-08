Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro salutes 'real Queens' with powerful women empowerment message

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez’s partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro, took to social media to send a heartfelt message saluting women.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Cordeiro called women “real Queens" and sent a reassuring message to women worldwide.

Here’s a look at the heartfelt message:

Alec Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro salutes 'real Queens' with a powerful women empowerment message. (Credits: IG/Jaclyn Cordeiro)

“Women that wipe their own tears and still smile every day, they are the real Queens. I salute you,” Cordeiro wrote.

The message underscores the many challenges women worldwide face while addressing the courage needed to face adversity. Cordeiro, on her part, aimed to reach out to those women who needed words of encouragement.

Alex Rodriguez's leading lady used to facing adversity

Alex Rodriguez’s better half has never been one to back down from facing adversity. Jaclyn Cordeiro has stood up to challenges in her life despite seemingly overwhelming circumstances.

Cordeiro told Windsor Life Magazine in a February 2024 interview that her ability to stand up for herself stemmed from her upbringing with two older brothers.

"I wanted to play soccer, football and every other sport they played; I was always very athletic. Hanging around with boys 24/7, Job One was learning how to stand up for myself,” Cordeiro said. “I also learned how to ‘fake it ‘til you make it’".

That attitude carried her through nursing school and college as she obtained a master’s degree in nutrition.

However, this was not the greatest challenge Jaclyn Cordeiro would encounter. She would confront adversity directly when she started her role as an emergency room nurse, caring for critically ill and injured patients.

That experience tested her mettle. The long hours and intense pressure forged her character, which is known to everyone around her today.

Through those tough times, A-Rod’s girlfriend found the courage to grow into the person she is today.

During COVID, Cordeiro decided to leave her job in nursing and embrace her love for health and fitness.

“As a single mom, it was pretty scary giving up my pension and my safety net, but that made me even more determined to crush it!” Cordeiro added.

Jaclyn Cordeiro now has a solid social media following, while her popularity and influence grow daily. The notoriety of dating a celebrity has catapulted her influence to an even higher level.

Currently, Cordeiro leverages her position to support those who require a similar encouraging push to follow their dreams and goals. Her impact has contributed to fundraising efforts for charitable initiatives, including $20,000 for Build a Dream, an organization that aids female students aspiring to enter STEM fields.

Jaclyn Cordeiro’s contributions extend far beyond fundraising. She has taken the stage at various events and quickly established herself as a role model for young women and girls aspiring to be the next generation of female influencers.

Ultimately, Cordeiro has made the most of the challenges she has endured in life, becoming one of her community's most respected female leaders.

