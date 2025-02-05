Rapper Doechii wins over Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's heart with powerful story of self-belief

Perseverance and hard work have no substitutes and rapper Doechii's rise is a perfect example. On Tuesday, New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez reshared an inspiring story of Doechii aka Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon (real name), who won the Grammy for Best Rap Album on Sunday.

Rodriguez shared a series of stories featuring a past video of Doechii candidly discussing a pivotal moment in her life.

“So I got fired today,” the Florida native said. “And then tomorrow I’m just gonna go to a whole bunch of, like, studios and ask if they have any internships open and also just, like, ask questions.”

“I literally have nothing to lose. I have no place, I have no job, I have no children,” she continued. “Who cares?...I’ll let you know how that goes.” [H/t Today]

Rather than dwelling, she boldly decided to walk into record label offices with nothing to lose, determined to take her future into her own hands.

Fast-forward five years, and Doechii stands on one of the biggest stages in the music industry, accepting a Grammy award with tears in her eyes. The final slide in Rodriguez’s post reads:

"What a powerful story of believing in yourself and never giving up ❤️"

Rapper Doechii gets emotional on stage as she accepts Grammy Award

On Sunday, Doechii joined Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as the only third female rapper to have won the Best Rap Album Grammy award.

Cardi B was on stage to present the award to Doechii, whose eyes were already rolling down tears. The Alligator Bites Never Heal singer was accompanied on stage by her mother as she went on with an emotional speech.

In her speech, she thanked God, her mother, her label, Jada, and her fans, especially from her native Tampa, Florida. Finally, it touched the hearts of many when she reached out to all the aspiring black women out there.

"I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it," Doechii said.

"Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, to tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now. Good night!" she added.

Alex Rodriguez also reshared her emotional speech on his social media.

"God will show you how good it can get," A-Rod captioned.

The 26 year old now looks forward to continue doing good in her line of work and inspire several along the way.

