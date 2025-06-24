Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spend cozy “Minnesota nights” playing chess

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez hasn't been shy in flexing his girlfriend, fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro on social media platforms. The duo has been documented spending trips as a couple and sometimes, even with Rodriguez's children, Natasha and Ella.
In a recent post, the 14-time MLB All-Star shared a heartwarming photo of him and his girlfriend Jaclyn spending the night in the former's home in Minnesota while playing chess.
"Minnesota nights with @jac_lynfit," said Rodriguez.
Just like the previous snapshots of him playing chess with Cordeiro, the former MVP has shared several photos of his Lake Minnetonka residence throughout the years.
Sitting 20 minutes west of Minneapolis, Lake Minnetonka has been home to several celebrities throughout the past century. Music icon Prince, Hollywood actor Kevin Sorbo, and NBA legend Kevin Garnett are just some of the big ticket names that have resided within the confines of the famous lake.
NBA board set to vote on Minnesota franchise sale to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore
Per The Minnesota Star Tribune, the National Basketball Association's Board of Governors is set to vote on the transfer of ownership of the Minnesota-based NBA and WNBA teams to its new majority shareholders, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.
As the report suggests, the board will likely convene on Tuesday to make a verdict on what has been a long and drawn out battle between former owner Glen Taylor and business partners Rodriguez and Lore.
A total of 23 votes out of the 30 governors would be needed for the approval to push through. Valued at around $1.5 billion, the Minnesota franchise's sale that features the NBA's Timberwolves and the WNBA's Lynx was agreed upon in July 21, 2021.
However, Taylor disclosed in March 2024 that the Alex Rodriguez-Marc Lore partnership failed to pay the required amount on time, awarding him the majority stake of the franchise. To resolve the issue, the court of arbitration made a decision in February 2025 that favored the business partners, giving them majority ownership of the club, with 20% remaining with former owner Taylor.