Alex Rodriguez nails "impossible" pizza toss while cooking up fun with Derek Jeter and David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz are back to cover the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, Atlanta. Ahead of Tuesday's game, the panel alongside host Kevin Burkhardt visited a nearby Papa John's pizza outlet to test their cooking skills.
On Monday, Rodriguez shared a video in which he pulled off an unexpected move. The former New York Yankees icon tried his hand at tossing a pizza and he nailed the challenge, leaving everyone impressed, including himself.
"Nothing is impossible 🍕@mlbonfox," A-Rod wrote in the caption.
The trio has been covering major MLB events for Fox Sports for the past two years. While Jeter and Rodriguez represented the Yankees during their playing career, David Ortiz represented fierce rivals the Boston Red Sox.
Alex Rodriguez wants his Timberwolves to current NBA champions' model
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore completed their acquisition of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx this month. This comes after an arduous arbitration battle with former owner Glen Taylor over the majority stake.
Now that A-Rod and Lore have the power to run the franchise, the Yankees legend wants to change a few things to potentially help the Timberwolves towards the NBA championship. The business partners appeared on ESPN's "The Hoop Collective" podcast in Las Vegas during the 2025 Summer League.
Talking about steering the team's culture, A-Rod took cues from reigning champions, the OKC Thunder.
"We want to be very, very disciplined and patient, but with a sense of urgency. We paid the second-highest tax last year," A-Rod said. "This year we're going to be in the tax again. When we played against Oklahoma City, we had a play-in game three years ago. Shai and all those guys were still young and we beat them at home. It was a very good game.
"If Sam Presti turned around and was like, 'You know what? Let's break it up. Let's change directions.' They wouldn't have been world champs this year. Then when they got close, they brought in Caruso and a few others. And boom. We look at that as a good model for us. And hey, it pays to be patient."
The Timberwolves again ran it back to the Western Conference finals last season but the Thunder eliminated them in five games to advance to the NBA finals and win it all.
