New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez indulges in friendly banter with broadcaster Michael Kay, makes indirect comment on Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Ben Affleck

New York Yankees legend and one of the most popular players of all-time, Alex Rodriguez has started a new alternate telecast with YES Network Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN. The show is part of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" in which they showcase the game in a non-traditional format.

Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay made their debuts this past Sunday for the Red Sox-Yankees game. The cast interviews various celebrities, former players, and current players while they watch and discuss the game. This is a spin-off of ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" Manningcast, which grew in popularity this past NFL season.

The show's debut featured a moment in which Rodriguez indirectly discussed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement.

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33



fansided.com/2022/04/12/ale… Alex Rodriguez finally commented on the Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engagement news Alex Rodriguez finally commented on the Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engagement news fansided.com/2022/04/12/ale…

"Alex Rodriguez finally commented on the Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engagement news." - @ Amy Kaplan

Alex Rodriguez and artist Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and would eventually become engaged in 2019. In 2021, the couple announced they had called off the engagement and were no longer seeing each other. Following this, Jennifer Lopez started seeing her former boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged to one another in 2003 before calling it off. It now appears the two have reconnected and are engaged once again.

E! Online Asia @eonlineasia Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck in a video posted to her website. Watch J.Lo share the "exciting and special" moment with fans! Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck in a video posted to her website. Watch J.Lo share the "exciting and special" moment with fans! https://t.co/BU3ORL89lZ

"Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck in a video posted to her website. Watch J. Lo share the 'exciting and special' moment with fans!" - @ E! Online Asia

Alex Rodriguez's New "KayRod" Cast

A-Rod attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida- San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Rodriguez is one of the greatest baseball players of all-time but has been largely criticized for his use of performance enhancing drugs while with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. His debut show with Michael Kay, called the "KayRod Cast" is hoping to garner a lot of viewers as ESPN is trying to grow more interest in baseball this 2022 season.

The show's ratings for "Sunday Night Baseball" marked the highest ratings in nearly five years, and the "KayRod Cast" had similar rating numbers to the "Manningcast" in football.

Brendan Coffey @bpcoffey Baseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning Numbers sportico.com/business/media… via @sportico Baseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning Numbers sportico.com/business/media… via @sportico

"Baseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning Numbers." - @ Brendan Coffey

Seeing that the game of baseball is growing and becoming more and more popular in the 2022 season is very good to see for the game as the season started with MLB and MLBPA labor disputes. The "KayRod Cast" will hopefully bring a new audience of fans and provide different perspectives on the game of baseball in a nontraditional broadcast format.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt