Alex Rodriguez presents one fix for Aaron Judge’s postseason slump with Yankees

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has won two American League MVP awards, but postseason success has eluded him. Judge has been criticized for his postseason performances, which is relatively inferior to his immense regular-season success.

Another Yankees superstar who faced similar criticism was Alex Rodriguez, who played for the team from 2004 to 2016. The 49-year-old, in an interview with Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts at the Fanatic Fest on Friday, shared similarities with Judge and his struggles.

"I was in Seattle, and I had a phenomenal career in the playoffs," Rodriguez said [from 2:35]. "I had a phenomenal career till we got to the game, probably, five against Boston, right? And some people were saying I was going to be the MVP of that, and all of a sudden we lose one, we lose two, and the rest is history."

The 14x MLB All-Star admitted the criticism from fans and analysts was in his mind, but he never disclosed it. He noted that the criticism is loud everywhere, suggesting Aaron Judge couldn't avoid it.

"I know that Aaron is such an amazing player. It’s just going to take one postseason, and he’s going to be off to the races," Rodriguez said.

Alex Rodriguez's best postseason came in the 2009 season with the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers won the World Series with A-Rod batting .365 in 15 games. However, his teammate, CC Sabathia, was the NLCS MVP and Hideki Matsui was named the World Series MVP.

Alex Rodriguez shares feelings on Aaron Judge vs Jalen Brunson

New York's sports culture is arguably bigger the most intense in the United States. Playing for a sports team in New York comes with enormous pressure, as Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez can attest.

The pressure is similar for the stars of the New York Knicks and the New York Giants. Currently, the biggest names in the New York sporting circle are Aaron Judge and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' point guard.

Rodriguez shared his thoughts on who the "King of New York" is in the interview with Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts.

"I think whoever wins a championship first," Rodriguez said [from 10:57]. "I hate politics, I really do. But I love sports, and I love New York. I’ll tell you what. The city of New York could not be represented by two better individuals. I love Aaron Judge, and I love Brunson."

Judge has never won the World Series since debuting for the Yankees in 2016. He came close last year, reaching the World Series, but lost to the Dodgers.

The Yankees are arguably more popular than their NBA and NFL counterparts. According to Forbes, the Bronx Bombers ($8.2B) are worth more than the Knicks ($7.5B) and the Giants ($7.3B).

