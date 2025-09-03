Alex Rodriguez’s 45-year-old girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off elegant swim moves in red bikini

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has been credited for transforming the former MVP's fitness following his retirement nearly a decade ago.Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness influencer and founder of the JACFIT - The 5AM Club, inspires and motivates people to transform their lives by promoting a healthy lifestyle on social media.In her latest Instagram post on Tuesday, Cordeiro cooled off by dipping into a pool, wearing a bright red bikini. She held a pose for a picture after showing off her swimming skills.&quot;She dreamed of fins but got muscles instead - And honestly, Ariel 2.0,&quot; Cordeiro captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing an illustrious MLB career that spanned over two decades, most notably for the Yankees, Alex Rodriguez continues to sweat it out in the gym to maintain his fitness.The three-time MVP shared an Instagram post on Tuesday to showcase his dedication in the gym despite turning 50 in July. The post had a clip of Rodriguez going to several workouts with a motivational message for his fans.&quot;Consistency,&quot; A-Rod captioned his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodriguez's girlfriend, who turned 45 in February, praised the Yankees legend in the comments.&quot;Get it love ❤️🔥💪🏻&quot; Cordeiro commented.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, reveals what started her fitness journey during social media fan interactionJaclyn Cordeiro often interacts with her followers on social media to answer their queries regarding their fitness journey. During her latest Q&amp;A session on Instagram on Tuesday, a fan asked Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend about her fitness journey.&quot;How and when did fitness became your passion?&quot; Asked a follower on Instagram.Cordeiro responded:&quot;Since I could learn to walk. I grew up with two older brothers. I learned quickly that in order to keep up, I had to consistently put in the work.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)In another story, Cordeiro revealed she was athletic as a teenager and tried to play every sport she could, with soccer being her favorite. However, since she was going to become a pro, she turned to the gym to continue her fitness journey.