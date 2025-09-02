  • home icon
  "Get it love" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts to the Yankees legend's grinding session in the gym

"Get it love" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts to the Yankees legend's grinding session in the gym

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 02, 2025 23:50 GMT
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

Legendary slugger Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a tremendous big-league career spanning 22 seasons. Representing the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in that time, A-Rod won 14 All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Gloves, 10 Silver Slugger awards, a World Series title, and several other notable honors.

Though he hung up his cleats in 2016, Rodriguez still remains as disciplined as ever, maintaining a gruelling fitness regimen to stay in shape. On Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a video of himself working hard in the gym.

"Consistency." Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.
Reacting to the video, Alex's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, left a comment commending his work ethic.

"Get it love ❤️🔥💪🏻" Jaclyn Cordeiro commented
Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@arod)
Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@arod)

Rodriguez and Cordeiro first began dating in October 2022 and made their relationship public via Instagram in December of the same year.

Just like Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro is also someone who is extremely passionate about fitness, so much so that she has turned it into her profession. Cordeiro is a fitness coach and influencer who runs her own brand known as JACFIT, through which she helps others transform their bodies and improve their overall levels of health.

Incidentally, Jaclyn Cordeiro also helped Alex Rodriguez get back into the habit of working out daily. When Rodriguez and Cordeiro first met, the New York Yankees legend was struggling with his fitness levels. However, under Cordeiro's expertise, A-Rod was able to lose a remarkable 32 pounds by making important dietary adjustments and working out daily at the gym.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday in Italy alongside girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Though both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro maintain an extremely strict routine for most of the year, the couple will also kick back and take it easy from time to time.

As Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday on July 27, the couple jetted off to Italy to enjoy a few days of relaxation.

As the A-Rod brought in his half-century in the picturesque Porto Cervo, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a snap from the trip.

"50 looks good on him… but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love," Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post.

Located in northern Sardinia, Porto Cervo is a popular holiday destination for the rich and famous, boasting a number of luxury restaurants and shopping complexes.

Edited by Brad Taningco
