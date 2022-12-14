New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years. In a 2004 interview, A-Rod’s ex-wife Scurtis spoke about how she was impressed with female fans gushing over Rodriguez. Cynthia said:

"I mean he’s my husband and if people find him attractive and sexy, great. It’s flattering to me.”

A-Rod also praised his ex-wife, who was featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In Scurtis’ photo, A-Rod said:

“I think she looked amazing.”

Watch:

A-Rod and Scurtis tied the knot in 2002.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis’ rocky relationship

In 2004, the couple welcomed their daughter Natasha into the world. After giving birth to their second daughter, Ella, their marriage broke down. In July 2008, the Ohio State alumnus filed for divorce, citing "marital misbehavior" and "emotional abandonment" in court papers.

After their split, Rodriguez and Scurtis were on good terms. A-Rod even posted a birthday wish for her.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD



A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! 🎂 https://t.co/RL0ZMO0UVu

Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has also dated superstar Jennifer Lopez for a couple of years. The two even got engaged, however, they broke up in 2021. J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

Meggie G. @mgot77 JLo and Arod finally call it a quits and this is the story he posts on Instagram??? Ummm ok Arod JLo and Arod finally call it a quits and this is the story he posts on Instagram??? Ummm ok Arod 🙈 https://t.co/SgWVt1f3Vu

JLo and Arod finally call it a quits and this is the story he posts on Instagram??? Ummm ok Arod - Meggie G.

Rodriguez and Scurtis are often spotted together, along with their daughters and Scurtis’ husband, Angel Nicolas. On May 10, the co-parents watched the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers in front of their home crowd.

🔥🔥#305 – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez is reportedly dating Jaclyn Cordeiro after breaking up with fitness model Kathryn Padgett. The couple was first seen together in October of this year.

Cordeiro is also a fitness model and nurse and owns a training program called JacFit, which is evident on her social media accounts.

can’t stop Won’t stop 5AM Club #progressnotperfection #247hustle #goals #teamjacfit - Jaclyn Cordeiro

A-Rod currently partly owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is a legendary Yankees player, and most of the team’s success belongs to him.

Poll : 0 votes