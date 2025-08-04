Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, defies gravity with impressive acrobatics in high heels

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend and fitness trainer, Jaclyn Cordeiro, once again left many awestruck with a jaw-dropping display of strength and balance. Cordeiro is a fitness entrepreneur who runs &quot;JACFIT,&quot; a customized six-week fitness program designed to help with body transformation.On Sunday, Cordeiro took the viral #legchallenge to a whole new level. She performed an elevated single-leg squat while balancing on a stool in hot pink high heels while raising a 10 kg pair of dumbbells overhead.The bold challenge was a part of Cordeiro's social media story. In the image, Cordeiro was seen wearing sleek workout gear. She also used the post to promote Magnum Nutraceuticals supplements and tagged singer Nicki Minaj, possibly asking her to take the challenge.Cordeiro's Instagram storyEarlier in the day, Cordeiro posted her customary motivational quotes. At 5 a.m., she speaks about every day comes with a new opportunity to improve upon, writing:&quot;Everyday is a new opportunity to improve yourself. Make the most of it.&quot;An hour later, she posted another story, reminding people how important a small care from another person can be when you’re struggling.&quot;Sometimes it's not your light that saves you. It's the way someone else holds theirs, just long enough for you to see again,&quot; Cordeiro wrote.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram storyAlex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, wows in yellow while preaching fitness goalsOn Sunday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a photo from her photoshoot in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She posed in a striking yellow mesh dress with thigh-high slits. Her platinum blonde locks and oversized black sunglasses complemented her outfit.She kept the caption of her post simple on what should comprise an individual's daily routine:&quot;Go For A Walk; Drink Your Water; Protect Your Peace; Keep It Classy; Make Your Own Bag; Say Less; Pray Deeper; Let Them Wonder.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for A-Rod, he featured in FOX's pregame show to cover the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol for the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves.