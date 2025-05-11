Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops heartfelt Mother’s Day message and reveals her favorite book

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have made it a habit of sharing positive messages with the rest of their world. Cordeiro is a personal fitness trainer for some high profile clients, but her motivational messages can be for anoyone that is able to hear them.

Ad

Instead of sharing an early morning workout routine with her followers, Jacyln Cordeiro shared a different type of message on Mother's Day. In sharing a warm message to fellow mothers, she also revealed her favorite book that she just read again.

@jac_lynfit IG Mother's Day Message

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Good morning, it isn't 5:00 AM, it is almost 7:00 AM. I switched things up this morning. It's Mother's Day so happy Mother's Day to all you bad*ss mommas out there," Cordeiro said.

Ad

Trending

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, is typically up and working out from 5:00 AM each day, but her routine was a bit different for Mother's Day. She then went on to describe her favorite book, and worked to inspire other mothers.

"I read my favorite book and it's actually my fourth time reading it, Mel Robbins' "Let them." It is such a great book. Like literally, I absolutely love it. So thank you Mel for sharing your talent and your wisdom as a woman with the rest of us. So now I'm going to go in and hit leg day, and I am feeling blessed, and I just want to extend all of what I'm feeling with the rest of you."

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Message about Aging Gracefully

Alex Rodriguez has credited Jacyln Cordeiro with helping him to improve his mental and physical health, and she does that for so many on social media. Rodriguez often shares the gym with his girlfriend, but the couple also spends time apart throughout the year.

Cordeiro has a way with words, and in the middle of April, she posted an important message about aging on her Instagram story.

Ad

“You Will Always Be Your Best Investment: The heart attack at 50 began at 20. The Alzheimer's at 70 started at 40. The loss of independence at 80 began at 30.”

"The aging you want tomorrow begins with the choices you make today."

Bob Rakowski was credited for that quote by Cordeiro, but it was clearly something that she was thinking about in the moment. Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro continue to workout in an attempt to stay young for as long as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More