Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off elegant wine-red look in Thursday selfie

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, understands how to make a statement. The internet personality always looks sharp, whether in the gym or out and about.

Ad

The same can be said about the former New York Yankees slugger as well. A-Rod has no problem putting together a slick outfit, and the two have looked great together.

Jaclyn took to her Instagram with her usual inspirational quotes and videos for her followers. However, she also showed off a wine-red dress that was absolutely stunning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J. Cordeiro's Instagram Story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend completed the look with some accessories on her wrists, fingers, and a necklace that put it all together. The elegant chandelier behind added a nice final touch to a great selfie.

Ad

Trending

"My energy is a gift not a given" said Jaclyn.

J. Cordeiro's Instagram Story

After that, it was back to posting motivational quotes to her followers. She takes great pride in being a person that people turn to when they want a little extra kick during the day.

Ad

Outside of motivational quotes, she also takes pride in her fitness content. She always has a new workout or some tips to help people push past their goals in the gym.

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez have been busy soaking up the NBA Playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez's newest venture comes in the NBA as an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luckily for him, they are playing quite well this season, currently finding themselves in the West Semifinals.

Ad

In the first round, they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They did not have much trouble putting this giant to bed as they only lost one game to the L.A. squad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have enjoyed the heart-pounding atmosphere that is the NBA Playoffs. They were in the crowd for Game 1, surrounded by a sea of disappointed Lakers fans.

Now, the couple will have to travel to San Francisco for the next round of away playoff games. They are facing the Golden State Warriors in what should be an exciting matchup.

Expand Tweet

They lost Game 1 by a score of 99-88. They could not get much going offensively, as only one starter successfully hit a three-point shot in the game. However, they are ready to make up for that loss on Thursday in Game 2 at their home court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.