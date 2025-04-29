Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops key advice on routine and discipline

Alex Rodriguez's partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a well-known fitness expert. Naturally, almost everything she does is heavily influenced by her strong discipline, which is reflected in her physique year-round.
On Monday, Cordeiro shared some of her knowledge, posting a clip wherein she dropped a key advice regarding the importance of a proper routine and discipline in order to help one achieve their goals.
"Consistency is key," Cordeiro wrote.
In the clip, Cordeiro said it is important to "set targets" daily and ensure their completion. Such activities could be even the smallest of things, such as waking up to an alarm, making sure to work out, and so on. Such activities, which enforce one's discipline, are called "acts of self-investment" by Cordeiro.
Further in the video, Cordeiro also shares a few examples of what "self-investment" looks like for her, claiming she strives to be a better version of herself every day, be it in the gym or in her daily life.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares heartwarming story about NBA star Anthony Edwards
On Monday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a heartwarming story involving Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards.
Edwards, who wears an orange bracelet on his left wrist as an homage to young cancer fighter Luca, looked to have the band ripped off his hand during Sunday's playoff game against the LA Lakers. However, Edwards was able to reassemble the bracelet and was later seen wearing it.
Luca gave Edwards the bracelet in January 2025, and he pledged to wear it for the remainder of his career, and it looks like he intends to honor his promise.
Cordeiro has also met Edwards in person quite a few times. Her boyfriend, Rodriguez, owns a percentage of the Timberwolves.