Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops powerful reminder on building oneself from within

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is an accomplished fitness trainer and model who has made a name for herself in the fitness world with two successful workout programs, JACFIT and the 5AM Club. Moreover, she's also a motivational speaker, diteician, writer and a professional nurse, with a degree from University of Windsor.

Jacyln was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, and has spent most of her adult life in Canada. She works out regularly and seldom takes an off day, which is a big motivating factor for her fellow clients and followers who aspire to achieve a toned physique and practice a healthy lifestyel.

On Tuesday, Jaclyn shared a motivational quote on social media, which shed light on how one can build themself positively from within. The quote read:

"We are responsible for what we are. And whatever we wish ourselves to be. We have the power to make ourselves."

Jaclyn Cordeiro has been dating Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez since 2022. She helped A-Rod in his weight loss journey, which brought the duo closer together, as they shared a similar interest of staying fit. Moreover, they are also parents to two daughters with their respective ex-partners.

Cordeiro spent some quality time with her daughters during a Mexican getaway in the second week of March, while Rodriguez had both his daughters together at their Miami home and indulged in some fun-filled activities. He also shared a heartfelt post on social media.

While Alex Rodriguez continues to expand his business reach in diversified fields via sound investements, Cordeiro is attempting to establish herself as a successful entrepreneur via her own business ventures in the fiitness world.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared details regarding latest fitness bootcamp session

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared details regarding her latest fitness bootcamp session on social media, which is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 a.m. on March 29, and April 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Take a look at the image here:

Cordeiro hosted the second annual women supporting women summit on March 6. A month before that, she was named seventh on the Hot and Fit 100 issue, which is a testament to her commitment and hard work.

