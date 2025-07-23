Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, embraces tropical vibes in white bodycon dress

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is in Greece with her two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shares with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro. The trio is has partaken in adventurous pursuits like jumping in an open water near Paros Island.On Tuesday, Cordeiro was joined by her friend and mom of four boys, Despina Yarian. Cordeiro's friend is the CEO of a non-profit organization, Kat’s Ribbon of Hope.In her social media story, Cordeiro posed in a pristine white bodycon dress. The sleeveless dress featured ruched detailing along the sides. She had her signature blonde locks in soft curls and had a gold bracelet on. Joining her in the photo was Arian, who wore a beige knit dress.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story via @jac_lynfitAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares her Top 3 exercises for sculpted glutesAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend is a well-known fitness expert. She runs a six-week fitness transformation program called &quot;JACFIT,&quot; which helps fitness enthusiasts reach their peak physique.Earlier this month, on July 9, Cordeiro advised her 5 AM Club community, breaking down her leg day. She detailed her weekly workout split: focusing on quads and glutes on Tuesdays, and shifting attention to hamstrings and glutes on Saturdays.She then revealed her top three exercises to achieve sculpted glutes.&quot;What is the most effective exercise for building bigger glutes? Well, I like to incorporate three: number one, hip thrusters; number two, Bulgarian split squats; and number three, your traditional sumo squat,&quot; Cordeiro said in the video.&quot;Of course, deadlifts and all the other things will help, but we've got to start somewhere—and those are my favorite top three. So here we go... I know, right.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post was also liked by Alex Rodriguez, reaffirming his belief in Cordeiro's advice. Previously, Rodriguez admitted that it was because of Cordeiro that he was able to shed around 30 pounds easily.