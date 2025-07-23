  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025 07:29 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro embraces tropical vibes in white bodycon dress - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is in Greece with her two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shares with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro. The trio is has partaken in adventurous pursuits like jumping in an open water near Paros Island.

On Tuesday, Cordeiro was joined by her friend and mom of four boys, Despina Yarian. Cordeiro's friend is the CEO of a non-profit organization, Kat’s Ribbon of Hope.

In her social media story, Cordeiro posed in a pristine white bodycon dress. The sleeveless dress featured ruched detailing along the sides. She had her signature blonde locks in soft curls and had a gold bracelet on. Joining her in the photo was Arian, who wore a beige knit dress.

Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story via @jac_lynfit
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares her Top 3 exercises for sculpted glutes

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend is a well-known fitness expert. She runs a six-week fitness transformation program called "JACFIT," which helps fitness enthusiasts reach their peak physique.

Earlier this month, on July 9, Cordeiro advised her 5 AM Club community, breaking down her leg day. She detailed her weekly workout split: focusing on quads and glutes on Tuesdays, and shifting attention to hamstrings and glutes on Saturdays.

She then revealed her top three exercises to achieve sculpted glutes.

"What is the most effective exercise for building bigger glutes? Well, I like to incorporate three: number one, hip thrusters; number two, Bulgarian split squats; and number three, your traditional sumo squat," Cordeiro said in the video.
"Of course, deadlifts and all the other things will help, but we've got to start somewhere—and those are my favorite top three. So here we go... I know, right."

The post was also liked by Alex Rodriguez, reaffirming his belief in Cordeiro's advice. Previously, Rodriguez admitted that it was because of Cordeiro that he was able to shed around 30 pounds easily.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

