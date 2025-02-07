Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoys quality time with daughters Savanah and Bella in adorable family selfie

Fitness is a huge part of Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's life. The internet personality has made it her career as she has grown her social media accounts over the years. She now boasts 138,000 followers on her Instagram.

Cordeiro is the founder of the JacFit transformation. This is a six-week BootCamp where she educates those on health, gives tips and tricks on fitness, and also focuses on her client's mentality.

Cordeiro is a mother of two. She has two girls, Bella and Savanah, who she was with on Friday. She posted a selfie on her Instagram of the three bundled up on a brisk morning.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram

While there was no snow, the three were still in layers with winter at the forefront. However, they did not let the cold weather stop them from enjoying their time together as a family.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been together for over three years now

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

in October 2022, there were rumors that Alex Rodriguez had a new fling. He and Jaclyn Cordeiro were spotted taking a walk in California, with the media eating it up.

It would not be until December of that year when the former Yankees slugger made it official. He posted a photo of him and Jaclyn together for Christmas on Instagram for all his followers to see.

The couple has been able to grow their relationship while still focusing on their professional endeavors. A-Rod runs an investment firm, has ownership in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization, and works as an analyst for FOX.

Cordeiro has her fitness program, is a fitness model, and is also a mother. She jumbles her time between her children, A-Rod and his daughters, and her career, which keeps her plenty busy.

