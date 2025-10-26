Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunts Canadian pride in chic Blue Jays outfit and leather pants for World Series Game 2

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro made a notable appearance during the World Series Game 2 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Rogers Centre on Saturday. She celebrated her Canadian national pride, cheering on the Blue Jays along with her daughters.Ahead the game, Cordeiro shared a picture on Instagram presumably from her hotel room where she could be seen wearing a Blue Jays-themed top with tight black leather pants.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)Jaclyn Cordeiro is a native of Windsor, a city in Southwestern Ontario, three hours away from Toronto. Earlier in the day, the fitness instructor documented her journey on Instagram, posting a picture of her daughters, Bella and Savannah on the train, rocking similar Blue Jays jackets. Upon their arrival in the city, she also posted a snap of the famous CN Tower.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story showcasing their travel to Toronto (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)Their World Series trip also coincided with her partner Alex Rodriguez's work, as he is a broadcaster for Fox Sports. A small clip showed the production crew getting ready to go on air. A-Rod, Derek Jeter, David Oriz, and host Kevin Burkhardt were seen in the behind-the-scenes video.Cordeiro also panned the camera towards her daughers, as they looked on. She posted the clip to the recently released Blue Jays anthem-song &quot;We Run the Game&quot; by Flavia Abadia and Medylandia.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story featuring Alex Rodriguez (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)Unfortunately, the end result wasn't a happy one for Cordeiro and Blue Jays fans who were humbled in a 5-1 loss. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a complete innings, and catcher Will Smith and infielder Max Muncy hit home runs in the seventh innings to break the tie.Jaclyn Cordeiro makes quirky comments about Alex Rodriguez's pushup challengeAlex Rodriguez and David Ortiz engaged in an impromptu push-up challenge during their broadcasting break on Friday's Game 1. The clip posted on Rodriguez's Instagram received a quirky three-word comment from his fitness intructor girlfriend who praised both former athletes' physical health. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGreat form guys,&quot; Cordeiro commented.Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on Alex Rodriguez's post (Source: Instagram @arod)Earlier in the day, she also showcased her admiration towards Rodriguez's &quot;new look&quot; in a promotional campaign for eyewear brand Look Optic.