Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets honest about 'true love' on her 45th birthday 

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a popular social media personality, boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram. As someone who is passionate about fitness, she often posts related content on her socials to help fans optimize their workout routines and ultimately lead healthier lives.

She also often posts quotes to her story. On Friday, she shared one such message, which talked about true love and friendship.

"Two things you will never have to chase: True Friends & true love," Cordeiro's quote read.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Apart from social media, Jaclyn Cordeiro also runs her own business, known as "JACFIT", which provides clients with unique, specifically tailored six-week fitness plans to help realize their goals. Currently, hundreds of gym-goers, each with varying goals and levels of expertise, consult Cordeiro for her advice on matters related to exercise and bodybuilding.

Cordeiro also holds a master's degree in Nursing and Nutrition from the University of Windsor. Incidentally, Cordeiro's fitness expertise also proved quite beneficial for her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, as she helped him lose 32 pounds and get back into shape shortly after the two met in 2021.

Jaclyn Cordeiro showcases discipline, makes time to work out despite being on vacation

As a source of inspiration for thousands of fitness enthusiasts, Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to practice the messages of discipline and hard work that she preaches, making sure to never miss a workout, despite her otherwise hectic professional schedule.

On Friday, Cordeiro took to Instagram once again, as she shared a video of a workout routine despite being on holiday in Mexico with Alex Rodriguez to celebrate her 45th birthday. In the caption, Cordeiro laid out the routine she is performing for any followers interested in trying it themselves.

"Warm up. 10 reps front low squats to crunch. Followed by low squat holds for 10 seconds. 5 rounds," Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Despite not having a lot of gym equipment to work with at her resort, she performs the challenging movements in a slow and controlled way, which increases the overall time that her muscles are under tension.

