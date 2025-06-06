Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro offers a plant-based muscle gain diet, reveals her typical lunch meal

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a woman of many talents, but most importantly, she's a fitness trainer and entrepreneur. People seek her advice on the kind of fitness regimen required and the kind of food they need to intake to reach their peak fitness.

Cordeiro uses her platforms to help her followers with the same. On Friday, she posted stories regarding fitness, motivation and nutrition. What stood out was her plant-based muscle gain diet and she also revealed her lunch meals.

In one story, Cordeiro showed a protein-packed vegan meal aimed at building muscle. The key components included:

140g extra firm tofu (cubed and either pan-fried or air-fried)

½ cup chickpea noodles

59g edamame beans

30g carrots (julienned)

30g shredded beets

5g spring onions (sliced)

Fresh coriander (to taste)

This meal is loaded with antioxidants, fiber, and complete proteins, making it ideal for recovery and lean muscle growth.

She also shared her custom dressing recipe, which included some bold ingredients as follows:

20g peanut butter

20g nutritional yeast

1 lime (juiced)

Fresh grated ginger (to preference)

½ tsp chili flakes

1 tbsp light soy sauce

Water (to loosen)

These ingredients are nutritionally high with healthy fats, B-vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties.

As per her story, Cordeiro's complete meal will account for 492 calories, 50g protein, 26g carbohydrates and 9g fat.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend is keeping no secrets as she revealed what she had for lunch. Her go-to meal features a 4-oz tuna steak paired with a salad, which includes:

½ cup quinoa

Mixed cucumber and cherry tomatoes

¼ cup edamame

¼ cup roasted chickpeas

¼ cup dairy-free Daiya feta cheese

She also has a bold message for her followers:

"Eat for function, not emotion."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro looking for an assistant as her fitness brand expands

Business seems to be doing well for Jaclyn Cordeiro, who runs "JACFIT," a six-week fitness transformation challenge helping individuals reach top fitness and health.

With everything that's happening and the increasing number of clients, Cordeiro needs an assistant to manage stuff. She put out a notice on her story for the position.

“Looking for an assistant! If you’re organized, proactive, and ready to help manage a growing workload, I’m looking for someone just like you. This is a chance to be part of something evolving and exciting,” she wrote in the caption.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

On the sports front, part-owner Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro are both fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who once again went down in the Western Conference finals for the second straight year. Last season, it was to the Dallas Mavericks and this season, it was to the OKC Thunder.

