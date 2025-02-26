Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro opens up about about her 13-year-old ambitions

In a world where ambitions often shift with time, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend and fitness entrepreneur, Jaclyn Cordeiro reflected on the aspirations she held as a 13-year-old.

Cordeiro who started her professional journey as a nurse after graduating from the University of Windsor became a fitness and wellness expert, running JACFIT, which is a six-week fitness transformation program.

On Tuesday, the Canadian fitness model threw light on how her youthful dreams aligned with the powerhouse she is today. In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Cordeiro posted a picture of herself dressed in a stylish black dress with a white collar detail while seated on a clear acrylic chair.

However, it was the overlay text that grabbed the attention. Cordeiro wrote an inspiring message to answer a question on what she would tell her parents as a 13-year-old when asked what she wanted to do after growing up.

"Doing what I am passionate about empowered and unstoppable. Breaking barriers and achieving dreams with confidence," she wrote.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro signifies the importance of carbohydrates with special mention to Yankees star

During an interview with Bloom TV's Gayle Guyardo last month, Jaclyn Cordeiro busted the myth that you can't add muscles after a certain age. She said if a proper diet is taken then the peak muscular fit can be attained at any age.

She cited calling Alex Rodriguez "a beast" much to the amusement of the Yankees star.

"It’s possible, my age, absolutely it’s possible, and you have to feed the beast. I tell this to Alex all the time. He’s like, 'Why are you calling me a beast?' I’m like, 'I call everyone a beast,'" Cordeiro said (5:20 onwards). "You have to be able to know that your body is not going to do what you want it to do if you’re not feeding it the proper amount of calories and the proper amount of macros."

Another important ingredient that Cordeiro wanted to pay special mention to was carbohydrates.

"People are so afraid of carbohydrates, but that is your energy source," Cordeiro added. "Your protein is the building blocks, we all know that—building blocks for muscle and all the things. But your carbohydrates are going to give you the fuel, first of all, for energy, and then you’re going to help the recovery process, all things."

Cordeiro emphasized that while carbohydrates don't get the deserved mention in healthy diets, without them, a fitness aspirant will struggle to keep up with sleep and energy.

