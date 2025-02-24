Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns up the glamour during latest photoshoot

Former Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a budding entrepreneur mom. Her childhood interests toward sports and athletics have helped her turn them into her strengths, as she's now a professional fitness model/intsructor.

Ad

In her latest social media story from Sunday, Jaclyn shared some behind-the-scene images from her latest photoshoot with famous fitness fashion photographer Paul Buceta. In one image, Cordeiro was observed rocking a black swimsuit with yellow pants, while in another she wore an elegant dress with heels.

Take a look at the images here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn Cordeiro is the founder of JACFIT program that helps her clients lead a healthier lifestyle via her personalized diet and fitness plans. She also fouded the 5AM Club, which is an ecouraging, motivational drive to aidwomen hit the gym and maintain a fit physique despite having a busy schedule.

Ad

Trending

On Feb. 14, Cordeiro celebrated her 45th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She celebrated the day by sharing a selfie, wearing a multicolored swimsuit.

Ad

Jaclyn is in a relationship with former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez since 2022. The couple have been spending quality time together since then. On Sunday, Cordeiro celebrated Rodriguez's half court shot at Bucknell University, which won a lucky a student a scholarship worth $10,000.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a positive quote while enjoying snow laden surroundings

Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoyed a relaxing Sunday at Alex Rodriguez's home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She shared some highlights of her surroundings as the backyard was completely covered in a thick white sheet of snow.

Ad

Cordeiro aslo shared a positive quote on social media alongside a picture of herself standing in the snow as she rocked a pari of jeans, a turtleneck and boots. The caption on the image read:

"Everything I lose creates space for everything I need."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro is gearing up to headline the second annual women supporting women summit, which will be held in Windsor, Ontario on March 6. The proceeds from this event will be going to a local charity in the Windor/Essex County in Ontario, Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback