Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro urges mothers to ditch 'excuses' and prioritize themselves

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a well-known fitness expert and businesswoman. Her six-week fitness transformation program, named JACFIT, provides customers with specifically tailored training plans, guiding them through every step on the road to their ideal physique.

Apart from running her business, Cordeiro is also quite popular on the social media platform Instagram, where she documents her fitness journey. Along with fitness-related content, the 45-year-old also posts motivational and self-help messages.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a clip of her story, as she urged other ladies, who are also mothers, to consider starting their day early and join the "5 AM Club."

"Why is the 5AM Club ideal for moms?" Cordeiro wrote.

She asks them to "ditch the excuses" and have plenty of time on their hands to prioritize themselves.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Jaclyn Cordeiro showcases intense leg day routine, Alex Rodriguez reacts

On Wednesday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared her leg day routine on Instagram. Cordiero performs four exercises in the video, which cover pretty much all of the major lower-body muscle groups.

Starting off, she performs hip thrusts to train the glutes, before moving on to Bulgarian split squats to focus on her hamstrings. Then, she performs leg extensions in order to isolate her quads, finishing off with standing calf raises.

"Strong Legs, Stronger Love. 💪❤️" Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Alex Rodriguez left a comment, praising the hard work and dedication of Cordeiro.

"Wow ❤️🔥" Rodriguez commented

Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment on Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro's extensive knowledge about fitness proved to be beneficial for A-Rod himself, as she helped him improve his fitness levels. Having hung up his boots in 2016, Rodriguez had put on quite a bit of weight in the five years since.

With his girlfriend's help, however, the 49-year-old was able to make key alterations to his routine, which ultimately helped him lose more than 30 pounds.

