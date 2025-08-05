Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts to Yankees legend’s 'wild' August 4th moments

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez had a storied MLB career spanning over two decades. During his storied career, the three-time American League MVP racked up numerous major league records.Two of his most significant MLB records came while playing for the New York Yankees in August. The legendary infielder shared a montage of his special milestones from August 4 in an Instagram post on Monday.In the video shared by A-Rod, the former Yankees infielder smashed the 500th home run of his career on August 4, 2007, against Kyle Davies of the Kansas City Royals. Three years later on the same day, Rodriguez registered the 600th home run of his career.&quot;Still wild to think about the odds of these moments happening on the same day.. August 4th will always be cemented in my memory,&quot; A-Rod captioned his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodriguez's girlfriend and fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro reacted to the post, dropping fire emojis in the comments.(Image source - Instagram)The home run in 2007 made him the youngest to 500 home runs at 32 years, 8 days, and the homer in 2010 made him the youngest to 600 at 35 years and 8 days.Yankees manager Aaron Boone disagrees with Alex Rodriguez's commentsAlthough it's been nearly a decade since Alex Rodriguez retired from baseball, the former Yankee remains connected to the team. Rodriguez called out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s mistake during a 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins last week.&quot;If any one of us made a mistake, we would be sitting our butt right on the bench,” Rodriguez said. “I see mistake after mistake, and there’s no consequences.&quot;Rodriguez's former Yankees teammate and legendary captain Derek Jeter also called out the players amid the ongoing slump.“There are no excuses. You have to play better,” Jeter said. “If you don’t play better, you are not going to go very far.”Yankees manager Aaron Boone disagreed with Rodriguez's claim of a lack of &quot;accountability&quot; among the players.“I would disagree a little bit with the accountability factor, but the reality is, we’re focused every day on being the best we can be,” Boone said.After being swept by the Marlins for the first time in franchise history, the Yankees suffered a devastating 8-5 defeat against the Texas Rangers on Monday to make it four losses in a row.