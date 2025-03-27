  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals mantra to achieve better results in life

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals mantra to achieve better results in life

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 27, 2025 03:26 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's gf Jaclyn Cordeiro shares a positive quote (Image Source: Imagn)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro professes the importance of working out and practicing a healthy lifestyle. She's a fitness trainer by profession who also works as a fitness model with health and nutrition brands. Cordeiro regularly shares mindful quotes with her fans and followers.

These quotes serve to work as a driving force to make positive changes in one's life. In her latest social media story on Wednesday, Cordeiro shared the mantra to achieve better results in life.

Take a look at the image here, captioned:

"If you want better results, make better choices."
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn Cordeiro was born and raised in Windsor, Canada, and did her schooling in the city. She holds a honors degree in nursing from the University of Windsor and is a registered nurse.

Besides working out daily and incorporating the best practices in her life to expand her reach in the the fitness and wellness sector, she loves to spend time with her daughters, Bella and Savanah, and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2022, which were quickly confirmed when A-Rod shared a family image from Christmas Holidays involving Jaclyn, himself, and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were inside the Madison Square Gardens on March 15 to watch the Big East conference championship game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Creighton Blue Jays. There, A-Rod linked up with Spike Lee, a famous Hollywood director and a passionate basketball fan.

Both A-Rod and Cordeiro give importance to fitness and eating healthy. They practice these traits regularly and advice others to incorporate similar practices.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared her meal for the day

On Wednesday, Cordeiro shared a snap of her meal after a gruelling workout session. She could be obersved enjoying Mexican food as the plate had beans, tacos and flavorful rice.

Take a look at the image here:

"❤️ Mexican Food"
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro gives utmost importance to her meals, which play a huge part in her quest to maintain her well-toned physique. On Monday, she had given a glimpse of her nutrient rich meal prep which included flavored tofu, basmati rice and steamed broccoli.

Edited by Bhargav
