Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals personal hacks to tame food cravings for ultimate health goals

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness entrepreneur and founder of the JACFIT program. The six-week transformation challenge helps individuals attain peak fitness by following customized training routines and supplements.

Moreover, Cordeiro also uses her social media platform to share tips concerning fitness and diets. On Wednesday, Cordeiro posted a clip in which she shared one of her go-to strategies for managing food cravings and maintaining peak energy levels throughout the day.

In the social media story, A-Rod's girlfriend is engaging in a cardio session. Cordeiro explained that she often experiences cravings between 1 and 4 p.m. due to her early-morning routine. Instead of giving in to the temptation of unhealthy snacks, she recommends a simple yet effective hack—hopping on a cardio machine or taking a 20-minute outdoor stroll.

"Hey guys, I'm gonna share with you one of my daily hacks," Cordeiro said in the video. "Generally between the hours of 1 to 4 because I'm up so early. I find myself wanting to go to the fridge. Maybe grab a snack, things that aren't gonna work towards my goal or my energy just seems to plummet. This is a great hack to get on any cardio equipment or go outside for a 20-minute stroll.

"This will allow you to disconnect and reset. Plus add in the bonus of the fact that you're just burning more calories which will lead to more fat loss and get you one step closer to your goal."

Jaclyn Cordeiro learns baseball with Alex Rodriguez

On Jan. 21, well ahead of the start of spring training, Alex Rodriguez made sure that his Canadian girlfriend knows what's about to unravel in baseball.

With the MLB regular season not far away, Cordeiro shared a clip in which A-Rod taught her how to catch and throw baseball. They started with simple passes and engaged in different drills before going for a long hop.

"Spring Training Already?!" Cordeiro wrote in the caption.

"Private lessons from the GOAT Alex Rodriguez," she wrote in the video overlay text.

Both seem to be enjoying each other's company under the sun in an open field.

