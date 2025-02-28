Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks Lululemon skirt & pencil heels for date night with Yankees icon

Former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have been in a relationship for over two years. The duo first crossed with each other in 2022 and share similar views and practices towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physique.

The couple have spent some quality time since then, as they were spotted together at various concerts, events, family functions and dinner dates in the city. Rodriguez and Jaclyn headed out for a romantic date night on Friday. Cordeiro shared a snap of her dress for the night on social media. She rocked an elegant Lululemon skirt, with a cream color top and pencil heels.

Both Rodriguez and Cordeiro are successful entrepreneurs. While Rodriguez has turned himself into a full fledged businessman since retiring in 2016, Cordeiro is making strides in her domain of expertise. She's the founder of two fitness programs, JACFIT and the 5AM Club.

Over the years, Cordeiro has helped many realize their dream of practicing a healthy lifetysle, inculding the former Yankees icon. Alex Rodriguez has been busy doing a lecture circuit of sorts, visiting the Stanford University and the Bucknell University to provide his input for budding businessmen/women.

On Friday, Alex Rodriguez shared a snippet of the upcoming episode of the Deal podcast with Jason Kelly, which had his former Yankees teammate Johnny Damon as a guest. The former players discussed extensively about the ballclub's new policy on allowing players to grow a beard.

Jaclyn Cordeiro, meanwhile, was named seventh on the Hot and Fit 100 issue in January. She was a guest on the Bloom TV for a second year running and celebrated her 45th birthday in Mexico on Feb. 14. The fitness trainer/model is now gearing up to host a Women's Summit in March.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro thanked sponsors of a women's summit event

On Friday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a bunch of stories on soical media voicing her gratitude towards the sponsors for the upcoming "Women Supporting Women" Summit, which is scheduled to take place on March 6 at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario, Canada.

It will mark the second year for the annual women's summit, the proceeds of which will be donated to a charity in the Windsor/Essex County.

