Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro serves glam in luxe Dolce & Gabbana purse with matching heels for dinner date in Detroit

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro brought some serious sparkle to the Motor City this week. On Tuesday, Cordeiro offered a glimpse into her glamorous night out.

Ad

The Canadian fitness trainer made her way to 1401 Michigan Avenue at I|O Rooftop Lounge in a sparkling outfit to attend a dinner with Diana Rae on Tuesday. She posted two snaps from the dinner date, where she was seen in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

The first snap featured a close-up of her crystal-studded Dolce & Gabbana handbag perched on the polished black table beside two glasses of white wine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dolce Box handbag Cordeiro carried has a calfskin top handle, a detachable chain shoulder strap, calfskin lining and a flat pocket. Upon purchase, the Italian product comes with a branded dust bag.

Ad

Trending

Cordeiro's footwear also took the spotlight, as they were in matching glitter with the handbag.

In a follow-up video, Cordeiro raised a toast from a chic marble-topped bar. The mood was celebratory, with R&B classic "Right Here" by SWV setting the tone in the background.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares important kidnapping hand sign for mothers

In today's world, the safety of children from potential kidnapping and abuse has taken center stage. While Jaclyn Cordeiro most often uses her platform to share fitness-related advice, on Tuesday, she helped spread a potentially life-saving message to parents everywhere.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend highlights a critical safety tip: the Universal Hand Signal for Help. It is a simple sign used in critical situations like kidnapping or abuse.

Cordeiro's post served as a visual guide to the signal. She said:

"MOMS TEACH YOUR CHILDREN THIS LIFE SAVING SIGN."

The three-step process involves tucking the thumb into the palm, trapping it by folding the fingers over it, and then lifting the hand repeatedly.

Ad

Jaclyn paired the graphic with a caption, explaining the sign's significance in Sign Language. She wrote:

"In Sign Language 'kidnap' is signed by placing your non-dominant hand palm up and your dominant hand in a fist above it, then pressing down twice, symbolizing the act of taking someone against their will."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro is herself a mother of two daughters, Bella and Savannah. She had them with her ex Laureano Cordeiro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More