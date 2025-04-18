Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off Lululemon fit in latest selfie

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has made a career out of staying active. She has dedicated her life to staying in shape and inspiring others around her to do the same.

She is constantly posting workout routines, tips, tricks, and motivation. However, that is not all that you can find on her Instagram account. She is also known to show off her fits, whether gym-related or not.

Friday is no different as the former New York Yankees girlfriend showed off her activewear fit. She loves her matching Lululemon top and bottom with a pair of New Balance shoes to complete the look.

Lululemon has been big in activewear for years now. They have outfits dedicated to specific sports like tennis or golf, and activewear that is not sport-specific, giving people plenty of options.

With Jaclyn Cordeiro's fit, she can do just about anything. She can go to the gym, go on a run, or even go around town and get some errands done. She does not have to sacrifice style for feeling comfortable.

She is not the only one who backs the Lululemon brand. Alex Rodriguez has also stepped out into the public wearing the brand alongside his daughters.

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

While Alex Rodriguez is still involved in Major League Baseball, that is not his only venture. The former Texas Rangers slugger is now involved in the sport of basketball.

He is now a majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside his partner Marc Lore. Former owner Glen Taylor agreed to sell them 100% ownership of the team in April.

A-Rod has been seen attending his new club's games with Jaclyn Cordeiro, and the team has been playing well. They currently have a 49-33 record and have clinched their spot in the playoffs.

Minnesota will face off against a tough opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers. They will have to be at their best if they plan on stopping LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Coincidentally, the Timberwolves are just one of a handful of teams LeBron has yet to face in the playoffs.

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET. They will have two days off before the two teams face each other in Game 2 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

