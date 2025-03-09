Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shows off toned physique in gym mirror selfie

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro has made her name in North America after shifting from nursing care to fitness training after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian fitness trainer is a graduate of the University of Windsor following which she spent almost a decade in nursing.

Ad

However, after COVID-19, she started to do fitness awareness among her fellow colleagues and soon her six-week fitness transformation program JACFIT received appeal for its quality fitness regimen. Fitness enthusiasts look up to her and therefore, it's important for her to showcase her own fitness through social media.

On Saturday, Cordeiro once again inspired fans with her dedication to the gym. She posted a striking mirror selfie from her workout session, flexing her toned arms and sculpted physique. She was dressed in a stylish black sports bra and tie-dye shorts and captioned the post with the classic phrase:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Suns Out, Guns Out"

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro regularly shares workout tips, healthy lifestyle advice, and glimpses of her training sessions. And as summer approaches, it seems her fitness grind is in full swing.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro empowers women with key advice

Just like Alex Rodriguez, his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro also hosts big charity events and contributes to noble causes.

Earlier on Thursday, Cordeiro served as host for the second annual "Women Supporting Women" charity event, held at Caesars Windsors Casino in Ontario. The event was specially focused on uplifting the spirit of women, with the proceeds of the event funding other local charities in Windsor and Essex County.

Ad

During the event, Cordeiro was asked about her advice for the women of tomorrow.

"One piece of advice I would give to a woman of tomorrow would be, No. 1, trust your instincts because that's your superpower," Cordeiro said.

"No. 2, be consistent—your actions and words should always be in sync. And number three, always put yourself first because when you do that, people get the best version of you."

Ad

Ad

On the personal front, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been dating since late 2023 when they were first spotted in Beverly Hills, California. Both have two daughters from their prior relationships.

A-Rod has Natasha and Ella with her ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Cordeiro has Savannah and Bella from her previous relationship with Laureano Cordeiro. Both families spent quality time together last summer, going on a European Tour and even watching the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback