  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, teases dreamy bonfire date with Yankees icon

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, teases dreamy bonfire date with Yankees icon

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 04:54 GMT
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro teases dreamy bonfire date with Yankees icon - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro teases dreamy bonfire date with Yankees icon - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, had a perfect ending to their Monday following a weekend filled with appearances at a friend's wedding and attending the NBA and WNBA players' Hall of Fame induction at Springfield, Massachusetts.

The duo seems to have traveled north to Windsor, Canada, from where Cordeiro is. On Monday evening, Cordeiro posted a glimpse into a cozy night under the stars with her boyfriend and New York Yankees legend.

She shared a serene snapshot of a crackling bonfire with an inviting Adirondack chair set against tall grass swaying in the night breeze. The spectacle featured a glowing full moon in the distance. She tagged A-Rod, suggesting that the former MLB superstar was by her side.

Cordeiro added Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic hit "September" in the story. The temperature showed a cool 62°F, with a Canadian flag emoji.

Cordeiro's Instagram story
Cordeiro's Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez poses alongside Sylvia Fowles

Before Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez had traveled to Canada, they made a stop at Springfield, Massachussets, to see several former NBA and WNBA stars get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Along with WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were a part of the 2025 class inducted into the annals of basketball greats.

A-Rod and Cordeiro turned up for the events in some style. A-Rod was in a classic black suit, while his girlfriend donned an elegant black A-line dress. Rodriguez shared a series of photos on Instagram, including group shots with Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles and Jaclyn Cordeiro, and added a heartfelt caption:

"Congratulations to @mooremaya, @sylvia_fowles, and all the legendary athletes who were honored tonight. You have all deeply impacted the sport. @hoophall."
Cordeiro reshared a photo of the couple posing alongside Fowles on her Instagram story.

Credit: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram
Credit: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram

Sylvia Fowles played in the WNBA from 2008 to 2022, representing the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. The Hall of Fame's career saw Fowles winning two WNBA titles, becoming the Finals MVP on both occasions. She is an eight-time All-Star who made it to the All-WNBA First Team thrice.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Bhargav
