Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro weighs in on the power of reaction over action 

On Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, took to Instagram to post a motivational message to her story, urging her followers to react positively to any setbacks they face in their lives and keep moving forward.

"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it," Cordeiro wrote in an Instagram story.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is quite popular on social media, boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram, where she often posts motivational messages to her story. Apart from that, she also regularly uploads content related to fitness, guiding her followers through optimal methods of working out, and helping them lead healthier lives.

She also runs her own business, called JACFIT, which provides specifically tailored fitness plans to their customers, each of which is six weeks long and varying in terms of intensity, depending on one's past levels of expertise and goals. Cordeiro holds a master's degree in nursing and nutrition from the University of Windsor, which is located in her hometown of Windsor, Canada.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro explains how to pull off ideal "gym layer fit" to look great while also keeping warm

On Sunday, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to post a set of tips aimed at helping other women style themselves better when going to the gym, featuring some of the staple products that she uses daily.

"When it’s freezing outside, these tips will keep you warm from the car to the gym. Start with the warmest layers on the inside. Wear matching gym gear, including a long-sleeved shirt," Cordeiro wrote in the caption of the post.

"Don’t forget your long socks and put them over your leggings. This will keep your ankles and feet warm, but wearing boots is the best option. Finish off your look with a bomber jacket, maybe a toque and gloves. P.S. Don’t forget your lip balm or moisturizer when you leave home!"

Incidentally, Cordeiro's know-how when it comes to fitness also ended up proving hugely beneficial for her boyfriend, as she has helped Rodriguez lose 32 pounds and transform his physique shortly after the two began dating in 2021.

