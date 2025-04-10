Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend & mother of two Jaclyn Cordeiro urges parents to equip kids with a lifesaving sign 

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, avidly professes the importance of working out daily and leading a healthy lifestyle. She is a certified fitness trainer who founded two fitness programs that have helped many of her clients realize their dream of getting back into shape and lead a nurturing life.

Most of the clients enrolled in her pilot program, JACFIT, are women. These mothers and office-goers are urged to take time out from their busy schedules to give importance to their physical and mental wellbeing.

Being a mother to two girls herself, Cordeiro actively voices her support for all the mothers out there who tirelessly balance their work and home duties.

However, on Wednesday, Jaclyn Cordeiro didn't profess about health and fitness, instead sharing a social media story urging parents to teach their kids a life-saving sign.

Take a look at the image shared on Instagram here, which was captioned as:

"Moms teach your children this life saving sign. In sign language 'kidnap' is signed by placing your non-dominant hand palm up and your dominant hand in a fist above it, then pressing down twice, symbolizing the act of taking someone against their will."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro has been in an active relationship with the former New York Yankees infielder, who hung up his cleats in 2016. Jaclyn and "A-Rod" share a couple of similar traits, which include giving importance to leading a healthy life and spending quality time with their respective set of daughters.

Cordeiro has two girls, Bella and Savanah, with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro, while Rodriguez also has two girls, Natasha and Ella, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Jaclyn currently resides in Windsor, Canada, while "A-Rod" lives in Miami, but is always on the go due to his many business ventures.

On April 5, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn enjoyed watching an NBA game courtside between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares positive quote for social media followers

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a positive quote on Instagram Wednesday morning. After finishing her early morning workout, she posted a story in which her voice could be heard in the background saying:

"It's not happening to you. It's happening for you. Everyone have an amazing Wednesday."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro will be commencing the latest cycle of her six-week JACFIT program from April 14 and is currently busy scheduling Friday bootcamp sessions.

