Alex Rodriguez sends love to Natasha after daughter's latest theatrical performance

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan. She is studying musical theatre for her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Natasha loves to be in the center of the spotlight and has performed in multiple productions thus far. She recently performed in another show where she showed the behind-the-scenes of practice versus rehearsal.

You can see just how different rehearsal is from the actual performance. The lights, costumes, and theatrics really bring the musical to life.

Alex Rodriguez could not help but shower his daughter with love in her recent post. There is no denying he is proud of all her hard work and dedication to her craft.

A-Rod is incredibly close with both his daughters. They have been by his side supporting him late into his career with the New York Yankees, and now it is his time to support them.

Rodriguez's other daughter, Ella, is a junior in high school. She just celebrated her 17th birthday earlier this week and will soon be off to college like her older sister. It will be interesting to see if she follows in Natasha's footsteps with her choice of schools and majors.

Alex Rodriguez's newest team has the Lakers' backs against the wall

Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez's newest venture comes on the basketball court. He and his partner Marc Lore own a majority stake of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently in the NBA Playoffs.

Rodriguez has been seen attending games with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro. They have an exciting roster, but are up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have tons of postseason experience.

They were able to secure a win in Game 1 on Saturday by a score of 117-95. Anthony Edwards played an exceptional game, scoring 22 points and almost putting up a triple-double.

However, they were not as lucky in Game 2. The club was not as effective as they were on Saturday, struggling to keep LeBron or Luka Doncic from scoring.

The two teams will meet up on Friday for Game 3 with the series tied at one apiece. This one and Game 4 will both be in Minnesota, giving them the edge here.

This is a best-of-seven series, so these next two games will be vital. Minnesota must come out and dominate in front of their home crowd Friday.

