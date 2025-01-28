Alex Rodriguez shares 1-word caption to fond memories with daughter Natasha & Ella at Timberwolves game

New York Yankees legend and minority owner Alex Rodriguez loves to go and watch his Minnesota Timberwolves set the NBA floor on fire. The appearances have continued this season with A-Rod often spotted on the sidelines of Target Center, with his closed ones which include his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

A-Rod shares his two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2002, They were involved in a messy divorce in 2008 but have remained steadfast in co-parenting their two daughters.

On Monday, A-Rod was in the house at Target Center to watch the Timberwolves' game against the Atlanta Hawks. Accompanying him were his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A-Rod posted the courtside picture of his family, with a 1-word caption:

Trending

"Fam"

In the snapshot, A-Rod is looking sharp in a tailored navy suit and tie, flanked by his daughters. Ella rocked a fashionable blue puffy-sleeve blouse paired with denim, while Natasha opted for a relaxed yet chic purple sweater and jeans combo.

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story

Timberwolves made Alex Rodriguez's presence count amid ownership dispute

After a Western Conference Finals run in the 2023-24 season, the Timberwolves have looked out of sorts to start the season. The management traded away forward Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason and received Julius Randle in return.

With co-owner Alex Rodriguez watching from courtside with his family. the Timberwolves had extra pressure on them to not lose on homecourt against the Hawks.

The team didn't disappoint as they were able to shake off the Hawks' 31-point rally in the third quarter to win the game 100-92. Anthony Edwards was the top scorer for the team with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Randle supported him well by adding 20 points of his own. For the Hawks, coming off the bench, De'Andre Hunter scored 35 points in the loss.

Off the court, the Timberwolves have a dispute on its hands. Majority owner Glen Taylor is alleged to have backed off his commitment to hand over the majority stake to Alex Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore. This has resulted in both parties heading to arbitration to settle the dispute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.