Alex Rodriguez shares adorable father-daughter dump from playing days to present, mentions how quickly the kids grow

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez shared an adorable father-daughter photo dump as he took a trip down memory lane.

Ad

Rodriguez has two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Elder one Natasha was still young when the 14-times-All-star ended his playing career. Natasha and her sister, Ella, were frequently spotted around the ballpark.

On Thursday, Rodriguez posted photos of him with his daughters from their childhood days to the present while wondering how fast the years have gone. He captioned the post with:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know how they grow up so fast! Love you two so much 💕 “

Ad

Trending

Ad

Alex Rodriguez’s elder daughter Natasha pursues musical theatre at the University of Michigan while his younger one Ella is currently a student.

Recently Natasha shared her solo journey vlog which also got a nod from the Yankees Superstar.

Alex Rodriguez opens up about his daughter Natasha’s Arts pursuit

Alex Rodriguez with his eldest daughter Natasha - Source: Imagn

Recently, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his eldest daughter, Natasha, the 20-year-old who is passionate about performing on big shows and building a career in the arts.

Ad

“I think she’s crystal clear on what she wants. I mean, she’s such a hard worker and doesn’t expect any free rides (and) wants to work for everything she gets. She’s (a) special young lady and I think her goal is to perform in one of those big (shows) like a Hamilton or something like that," Rodriguez said (via us weekly)

Ad

However, Rodriguez has one condition for his daughter:

“My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college and I’m always saying, like, ‘You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you’re taking your business classes at Michigan; they have a great business school."

Alex Rodriguez is a big basketball fan and he also owns NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves. He recently attended his team's match against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback