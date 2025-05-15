Alex Rodriguez shares behind-the-scenes look at Timberwolves’ playoff win with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and others

Alex Rodriguez is an incredibly busy man. While most of us need to take some time off to help with our schedules, it appears that the former New York Yankees slugger never runs out of energy. An entrepeneur, MLB analyst, television personality, and NBA owner, Rodriguez is seemingly never too far from the spotlight or a camera, for that matter.

The cameras were shining last night when Alex Rodriguez's Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors to advance to the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. It was an exciting night at the Target Center for the everyone involved as the Timberwolves made it one step closer to their first NBA title in franchise history.

While fans were able to see some of the celebration, Alex Rodriguez took to social media to give a behind the scenes look at the night. In several different stories on his Instagram, Rodriguez posed with photos with a number of friends, his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, and even Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

Alex Rodriguez provided some look into the Minnesota Timberwolves victory celebration last night (Photo Source: IMAGN)

It was a night to remember for the former New York Yankees superstar as his NBA team looked poised to make a legitimate push towards the title. It's exciting to see an owner sharing in the excitement of a victory and the playoffs with their friends and even the fans.

Ahead of Game 5 between the Timberwolves and Warriors, the 14-time All-Star proved that even though he may have retired from Major League Baseball back in 2016, he is still as athletic as ever. While walking around outside of the stadium, Rodriguez could be seen playing cornhole with some fans, throwing a perfect toss into the hole in front of the home crowd.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore appear set to take full control of the Timberwolves

Rodriguez and his business partner Marc Lore have continued to push for full possession of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. After agreeing to a $1.5 billion sale in 2021, there have been ongoing court hearings with current majority owner Glen Taylor, who attempted to call off the agreed upon deal.

Taylor has now agreed to transfer ownership to Lore and Rodriguez, with ESPN reporting that the NBA has already started their own transfer process. The pair is also interested in a new arena in the future, one that could include a banner from this season if the team can continue their run.

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More

