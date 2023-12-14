Former New York Yankees icon and successful entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez has signed many contracts during his time in the league. As a businessman, he knows how to analyze a contract, and he recently did so in Shohei Ohtani's blockbuster contract with the LA Dodgers.

The two-way phenom agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. This contract has surpassed not only major league contracts but also other professional sports contracts in the realm of sports. The humongous numbers in the contract are otherworldly, to say the least, and "A-Rod" sees this contract as bad for baseball.

While he was at the HOPE Global Forum, Rodriguez gave his two cents on the most-talked-about contract in the town:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It is a great deal for the Dodgers. It is a great deal for Ohtani. I believe it's a poor deal for baseball and for 29 other owners," Rodriguez said. "The reason why, just to give an example, the Dodgers collect $250 million TV money from cable every year. The [Miami] Marlins collect $15 million. 250 to 15, in the same league.” [via The Messenger].

He hinted that the baseball contract might be good for the player and the team, but it hurts the competitive balance of the league:

"You have two teams that make less than Ohtani makes per year. So, Ohtani makes $70 [million], and you have two teams that pay 26 players under $70 [million]. That's not a sustainable model for a business," Alex Rodriguez added.

According to him, if this contract keeps on getting inked, it can hurt the sustainability of the MLB and could hurt those teams with lower revenue.

Alex Rodriguez is dating fitness trainer, Jaclyn Cordeiro

Two years after splitting with actress Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez is dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

The couple was first linked in October 2022, when paparazzi photographed them in Beverly Hills, California. During the holiday season the following month, Alex Rodriguez shared a nice family portrait with his daughters and her companion Cordeiro.

Both individuals are known to be fitness enthusiasts and post their fitness routines on their social media accounts. Cordeiro founded JACFIT, a six-week workout program that guarantees fitness. She has two daughters with her ex-husband, Bella and Savanah.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.