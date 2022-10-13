"She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single" - Alex Rodriguez once spilled the beans about J.Lo dropping clear hints of her single status on their first date

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez opened up on how things went with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez on their first date.

Rodriguez and Lopez were part of a special edition of Vanity Fair in 2017, when the MLB legend discussed the pair's first meeting at the Hotel Bel Air for dinner:

“It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world. Especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what."

Rodriguez added:

"She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first met in 2005, but did not get together until a decade later. The couple dated for four years before announcing their engagement in 2019. However, the duo shocked the world by calling off their engagement in April 2021, adding that they were "better off as friends."

Alex Rodriguez tried to reconcile with Jennifer Lopez after high-profile breakup

After the relationship ended in April 2021, A-Rod tried to mend things with Lopez, but the latter was firm in her decision. As per an insider from Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez was hoping to get the singer-actress back and work things out. The source said:

"When they first split, he wanted to work things out and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together. He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now."

Alex Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted together at various events.

A few months later, Lopez started dating actor and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. The couple originally dated from 2002 to 2004 and rekindled their romance in April 2021. They got engaged in April 2022. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in July. They had an official wedding with family and friends a month later.

Rodriguez and Lopez continue to be partners in various investments and businesses. They also unsuccessfully bid to purchase the New York Mets in 2020, which was later bought by American billionaire Steve Cohen.

