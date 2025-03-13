Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight in navy-blue suit at star-studded event in Florida

Alex Rodriguez, the 2009 World Series winner and a Yankees legend, is enjoying time post retiring from the MLB. The former star infielder has become a full-fledged businessman, credit to his sound investments and market trend-reading abilities. He has made numerous investments in businesses across domains with the A-Rod Corp, a company he founded in 1996.

Ad

Rodriguez's business success is the talk of the town, and he's invited to speak at business forums to share his philosophy and pointers to make it big in the business world.

On Wednesday, he was invited to speak at the Aspire Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The MLB icon rocked a navy-blue powersuit with brown shoes for the event. Alex Rodriguez shared some moments from the event on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

This is a business and motivational event that brings together aspirational entrepreneurs from all over the country to listen to speakers from the same domain and make meaningful business connections. Besides speaking at the event, Rodriguez had conversations with budding business entusiasts and also signed some baseball memorabilia for his fans.

Rodriguez founded two more firms after A-Rod Corp. He founded the Newport Property Contruction company in 2008 and four years later founded yet another real estate firm, Monument Capital Management, which has acquired over $1 billion assets in over 16 states across America.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez, alongside his business partner Marc Lore, own a minority stake (20% each) in the Timberwolves and Lynx, which is set to reach majority ownership status (>80%) after the duo's arbitration case win against team owner Glen Taylor in February.

Alex Rodriguez watched Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA game in Denver

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Wednesday night. Rodriguez was courtside to enjoy his team in action. He shared some pictures ahead of the matchup and signed some shoes for fans.

Ad

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The Timberwolves won 115-95 against the Nuggets. On March 2, Rodriguez rode inside a two-seater Indycar for the inaugural race of the 2025 season of NTT Indycar series in St. Petersburg, FL. He actively supports the Indycar series and has made sound investments there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback