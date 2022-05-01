“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Alex, a world-class athlete and successful entrepreneur" - Alex Rodriguez partners once again with UFC GYM, opens new fitness facility in Plantation, Florida

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez has joined forces with UFC GYM to open a new fitness facility in Plantation, Florida. Sprawling over an area of 40,000 square feet at 333 N. University Drive in Plantation, the fitness facility will include a weight room, Olympic lift platforms, cardio equipment, a bag room, full-service locker room, and towel service.

Rodriguez also owns the UFC GYM fitness centers in Kendall and Midtown Miami, both in Florida as well. The fitness facility in Midtown Miami is a multimillion-dollar center with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, a fitness training recovery center, and a diverse choice of exciting group courses.

Previously, Alex had already obtained developing rights for more gyms in Miami-Dade County.

Rodriguez's continued relationship with UFC GYM is understandable given his passion for fitness.

“We have built an amazing community through our UFC FIT and UFC GYM. I can’t wait to bring UFC FIT to Plantation, Florida and provide the community with an unparalleled fitness experience and training program that I believe in.” - @ Alex Rodrguez

UFC GYM promotes a healthy lifestyle while embodying the essential qualities that all athletes aim for, strength, endurance, confidence, discipline, and respect.

Retired New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is a well-known fitness fanatic.

Alex Rodriguez is a fitness enthusiast who routinely shares footage of his exercises on social media.

On Thursday, he posted an Instagram video where he was seen doing pull-ups that strengthen the arm and shoulder muscles. Through this video, he gave some serious fitness goals to his fans.

A-Rod demonstrated one of his favorite weight-training routines in another video on Twitter, a barbell complex that included deadlifts, a hang clean, back squats, and front squats, each completed for three sets.

"Today’s workout? Weights! 4 sets on, break, repeat x 3. Let’s goooooo. What’s your workout routine today?" - @ A-Rod

Considering all of this, now it makes sense why Rodriguez is stepping up his dating game with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

Apparently, couples who sweat together stay together.

